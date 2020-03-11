Marjorie E McWilliams,91 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Oswego Hospital.
Marjorie was born July 9, 1928 in Binghamton to William and Ethel (McClain) Seeley. She married Robert McWilliams, he passed in 2011. Marjorie attended Church at Unity Acres for many years. She was the director of the Richland Family Center for 18 years and enjoyed gardening and doll collecting.
Surviving are her children Patricia (Bill) Miller, Diana (Ronald) Fox, Bobby (Nancy) McWilliams, David (Belinda) McWilliams, daughter in law Cyrena McWilliams, nieces Anna Peters, Mary Dow, Patty Korzour, nephew Eddie Normile,13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert, son Edward, sister Marion and niece; Darlene Fox.
Donations may be made in her honor to Unity Acres, 2290 Co Rt 2, Orwell, NY 13426.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke’s for the care Marjorie received over the last 16 months.
The Funeral Service will be 10:30, Saturday March 7, 2020 at Summerville Funeral Home. A Calling Hour will precede the funeral starting at 9:30. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in the spring.
