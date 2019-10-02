Marjorie G. Burnett, 95, of Watertown passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 1, 2019.
A calling hour will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Monday, October 7, from 9:30 - 10:30 AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM with Rev. Dominic J. Kriegbaum, pastor of New Way Assembly of God, presiding. Burial will be in North Watertown Cemetery.
Marjorie was born in Ottawa, Canada on July 17, 1924, daughter of William J. and C. Gertrude Fyles Baker. The family moved to Watertown and she attended Watertown High School.
On September 10, 1946 she married Robert J. Burnett in Bridgeport, CT. Mr. Burnett, a Watertown Fireman for 33 years, died January 29, 2000.
Marjorie had been a bookkeeper for Empsall’s Department Store and a teller for Marine Midland Bank. She retired as a bookkeeper for Sturtz & Brown Physicians. She enjoyed volunteering at the House of the Good Samaritan, bingo, knitting, travel, and especially tending to her family.
Marjorie is survived by three children, Terry L. (Garry W.) Galliger, Richmond, VA, Barbara L. (Paul L.) Soules, Watertown, and Gary W. Burnett, Chesterfield, VA; daughter-in-law Leanne Burnett, Fairbanks, AK; seven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her son Robert Stephen Burnett, 2004, brother James Baker, and two sisters Evelyn Murphy and Ruth Peterson.
In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or a chairty of your choice. Online condolences to Marjorie’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.