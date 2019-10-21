Marjorie Hart Feickert, 81, resident of Adams, NY, passed away on October 20th 2019 at the Jefferson County Hospice at the Ellis Farm, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born on July 30th 1938 in Potsdam, NY, daughter of William and Mildred (Andrews) Hart. Marge grew up in Norwood, NY.
Following graduation from Norwood-Norfork High School in 1955, she attended Becker College, graduating in 1958 with an Associate’s Degree in Medical Secretarial skills.
Marge married Donald H. Feickert of Norwood in Baldwinsville, NY on September 19, 1959. Following their marriage they lived in several locations before moving to their home in Adams where they lived the rest of their married life. They had a long and happy marriage.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, and their four children, Andrew (Jennifer) Feickert of Haymarket VA, Thomas (Peggy) Feickert of Massena NY, Nancy (Joe) Brown of Ellisburg NY, Karen (James) Kearns of Onalaska WI, nine grandchildren: Tammi (George) Worden, Terri Brown, Ami (Troy) Mitteer; Genevieve, Victoria, Carolyn and Bridget Kearns; Joshua Feickert; and Conner Wilkinson-Feickert; and seven great-grandchildren, Blair, Hailynn, Hunter, Bryce, Nolan , Briar, and Ryan one sister in law Helen Hart of OK, and several nieces and nephews.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents William and Mildred Hart, her brothers William and Robert Hart and her sister-in-law Maureen Hart.
She loved needlework, reading medical mysteries, and fishing. Marge’s greatest joy was her family and friends. She was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, October 23rd at the the Piddock Funeral Home Inc in Adams from 5 to 8 pm followed by the funeral service at 8:00 pm with Cathy Hamilton pastor officiating. Burial will be 2:30 pm Thursday October 24 in the Riverside Cemetery, Norwood, NY.
Jefferson County Hospice took wonderful care of Marjorie and her family on this most difficult journey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Jefferson County Hospice, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, PO Box 126, Adams NY.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
