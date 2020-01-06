Marjorie Mae Taylor, 80, a summer resident of Henderson, NY at Jefferson Park, passed away peacefully in Naples, Florida on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Born August 20, 1939, in Adams, NY, she was the daughter of Thomas and Edith Badgley. Marjorie graduated from Adams High School in 1957. She married Dean Taylor after graduation, subsequently ending in friendly divorce in 2002.
Marjorie is survived by three children and their spouses: Jim and Karen Taylor, Elijah David and Tina Love, and Susan and David Greenfield; Five grandchildren and their spouse/significant others: Diana and Ross, Rosemary, Lindsay and Steven, Mark and Meg, and Jeremy Darrow; Nephews and nieces and their spouses including: Laurien and Ed, Gerene and Mike, Karen and Bob, Colleen and David, Kathleen and Dan, Brian and Betty Ann, Patrick and Linda, Chere, Paula and Randy, Leigh Robin and Todd, as well as many great nieces and nephews; and two grand-dogs and one great-grand-dog.
She is predeceased by her mother and father, Edith and Thomas Badgley, her sister, June Stager, her brother and sister-in-law, Lester and Esther Badgley, her daughter-in-law, Leslie Taylor, and her sisters-in-law, Infanta Taylor and Dawn Damon.
Marjorie always felt her most important career was that of a Mom.
For years, she was also a partner with Dean Taylor, operating the family business. In later years, she also enjoyed purchasing, remodeling, and flipping houses.
Marjorie was a lover of art, over the years participating in many art shows, winning several awards for her work in watercolors and drawing. She was a member and volunteer of AANNY Art Association in Sackets Harbor, NY. She loved living on the lake, walking, hiking and simply being there.
She studied art at Syracuse University, as well as with numerous nationally known instructors locally and in Sarasota, Florida.
In her retired years, she enjoyed traveling to Peru, England, Germany, France, Italy and cruising in the Caribbean.
In her earlier years, she loved boating, ice skating, water skiing and snow skiing with her family, as well as exploring the southwestern part of the US.
She was an avid researcher of the natural healing arts and therapy, as well as completing a year of study in Spiritual Psychology at the University of Santa Monica. She was also a Nationally Certified Hypnotherapist graduating from the prestigious American Hypnotherapy Academy in Albuquerque, NM.
She was a dedicated student of A Course in Miracles for over thirty years, attending many workshops and Academy classes at the Foundation for A Course in Miracles in the Catskills and later in Temecula, CA. She occasionally facilitated study groups in Florida and New York.
Donations may be made to SPCA Watertown or AANNY in Sackets Harbor, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.