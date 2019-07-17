A private graveside service for Marjorie Rusho Nichols will be held on Sunday July 21st at Elmwood Cemetery, Adams. Mrs. Nichols, 101 formerly of Adams, NY passed away Saturday, March 9th at Samaritan Keep Home where she had resided since June 2018. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Inc.
Marjorie Rusho Nichols
