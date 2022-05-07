Skip to main content
NORWOOD – A Mass of Christian burial for Mark A. Cutler, 54, a resident of Walnut Street, Norwood, will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood. Mr. Cutler passed away on December 18, 2021 at his home with his family. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Mark A. Cutler.

