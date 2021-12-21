NORWOOD - Mark A. Cutler, 54, a resident of 4 Walnut Street, Norwood, passed away unexpectedly due to Covid19, at his home on Saturday morning, December 18, 2021. Born in Potsdam, NY, on June 8, 1967, to Clarence and Martha Cutler, Mark graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School in 1986. A talented artist and athlete, Mark attended Onondaga Community College and SUNY Potsdam before pursuing other adventures in Florida. He worked as a custodian and cleaner for Parishville-Hopkinton Central School in more recent times. Mark was well known and liked with a charismatic smile and laugh; a person of deep Christian faith, Mark sincerely enjoyed attending daily Mass, helping others, and fishing in the Raquette River.
Mark is survived by his parents, Clarence and Martha Cutler, Norwood; his brothers, Timothy Cutler, Massena; Peter (Amy) Cutler, Potsdam, NY; his sisters, Theresa (Dan Daily) Cutler, Massena, NY; Rebecca (Sean) Cutler-McCarthy, Parishville, NY, Christine (Randy) Campbell, Raymondville, NY, and a sister-in-law, Renee (David) Cutler, Rome, NY; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mark was pre-deceased by two brothers, Paul and David Cutler and a sister-in-law, Sueann Cutler. A Mass of Christian Burial followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery in Norwood, NY, will take place at the family’s convenience in the spring of 2022. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Mark Cutler to the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Norwood, NY. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.