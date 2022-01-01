Mark Allen Gazin

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Periods of snow. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.