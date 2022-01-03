Gouverneur - Mark Allen Gazin, 81, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Jefferson County Hospice Residence in Watertown.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 4th at 3:00 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church in Gouverneur with Rev. Gregory Bailey officiating and a spring burial will be held in Indian River Cemetery near Croghan. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Mark was born on December 9, 1940 in Lowville, the son of Donovan and Doris (Foote) Gazin.
He graduated from Lowville Free Academy, attended Cornell before graduating with degrees from Canton ATC and Potsdam State.
Mark married Marcia Sedgwick Bruce on August 20, 1960 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Gouverneur.
He worked at Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation for 40 years in Gouverneur, Ogdensburg, and Watertown.
Mark was active in the community as President of both the management board and the I.C.F. board of United Helpers for 25 years, member of both the St. Lawrence County Planning Board and the Gouverneur Area Development Corporation, President of the Kiwanis Club, member of the Elks Lodge, and he also chaired the Mother’s March for years. Spending time with his family was most important to him, including traveling with them throughout the U.S. and abroad; and he was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hiking, skiing, fishing, and walking his dog.
Mark is survived by his wife Marcia, his son Eric Gazin and daughter-in-law Ann, his two grandsons Jackson and Eric Gazin, a sister Jean Beagle, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Donovan and Doris, and a sister Alice M. Saul.
Memorial donations in honor of Mark are encouraged to Jefferson County Hospice, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
