Harrisville/Lowville 6/21/63-4/5/22 Thank you for all the thoughts, prayers, well wishes, cards and acts of kindness on behalf of Mark. There will be a Celebration of Life for Mark on June 30th at the Harrisville Firehall from 3-7. Please join us in celebrating his life and share some of your stories and shenanigans with his girls! Enjoy some food, play a game of horseshoes in his memory and stay for a sparkler lighting ceremony at 7.
Mark Benson
June 21, 1963 - April 5, 2022
