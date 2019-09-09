Waddington: Mark C. Carney, 49, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday morning, September 8, 2019. As per Mark’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.
Mark was born on May 7, 1970 the son of James and Sharon (Cockayne) Phillips. Mark graduated from Massena High School in 1988. He worked as Store Manage at Kunoco IGA in Waddington for eight years and later drove truck for Kuno Oil in Canton. He married Heather LaCombe on November 7, 2014 in Waddington. Mark enjoyed writing poetry, playing guitar and singing as well as the time he spent with his family having cookouts.
Mark is survived by his wife Heather of five years; a daughter, Kassandra Boone of FL; a son, Jonathan Boone of Watertown; a step daughter, Kaitlynne Woods of IL; a step son, Dustin Woods of Norfolk; a granddaughter, Sofia “Soapydove”; a brother, James Phillips; a sister, Brandi and Todd Brown of Massena; his father James and wife Bonnie Phillips of Massena; an aunt, Mary Jo Fairbanks of Massena and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and adoptive father, Sharon and Tim Carney.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
