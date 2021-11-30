Mark Dumas passed in peace, surrounded by family, on November 24, 2021 at Halifax Hospice Care Center in Port Orange, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents Francis (Sharky) W. and Nellie (Ryan) Dumas, and his brother Frank Dumas.
Mark is survived by nine sisters and three brothers. They include Ann Dumas of Lyles, TN, Al Dumas of Louisville, NY, Tom (Sharky) Dumas of Louisville, NY, Susan Bracy of Richmond, VA, Kathy (Albert) DeRosa of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Jan Smith of Port Orange, Fl, Amy Dumas of Parishville, NY, Emily (Terry) Cota of Manchester, ME, Todd (Rhonda) Dumas of Ogdensburg, NY, Hope Anderson of Columbia, MO, Patty (Scott) Henry of Massena, NY and Mary (Mark) Putney of Ogdensburg, NY. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mark was welcomed into the world on August 18, 1961 and raised in Waddington, NY. He was a curious child who enjoyed playing with his many siblings. Ice skating, building winter forts, and swimming in the local rivers were some of his many pastimes. He valued scouting and was a devoted altar boy. As a teenager he played hockey with a local league, and always held a part-time job.
Educated within the Madrid-Waddington School District, Mark loved to learn, and studies came easily to him. He valued the arts and eagerly participated in his school’s drama and music programs. He was a talented drummer.
Upon graduating in 1979 he proudly served in the USMC. He earned a Certificate of Commendation, a Good Conduct Medal, and in his true, daring spirit, a Parachutist Insignia.
Mark’s work life represented his gift to undertake and accomplish anything. He demonstrated this unique skill through a series of jobs, and took tremendous pride in his work product. He was a commercial plumber, a water treatment plant operator, an auto mechanic and a school bus and coachline operator. He held many prestigious, occupational licenses and certifications, and managed his own handyman business, which was in great demand. Mark generously shared his ability to mend all things broken by volunteering to re-roof and restore homes devastated by Florida’s many storms.
During his life Mark lived in Texas, and Tennessee, but had called Port Orange, FL home since 2005. His mother also lived there part-time, and as she grew older; he accepted the role of her primary caregiver. Mark maintained her home, drove her to appointments and was always willing to help her with anything she needed.
Mark spent his leisure time riding his motorcycle, cooking and lending a hand to anyone who asked. He took great pleasure in spoiling his dog, Charley, who is now in the care of a trusted friend.
A service and interment of ashes will be held at Brookside Cemetery in Waddington, NY in the spring, the details of which will be published at a later date.
Memorial donations, if desired, may be made in Mark’s honor to the Massena Humane Society, PO Box 145, Massena, NY, 13662
