Mark J. Chouinard, Watertown passed away Tuesday, October 29th unexpectedly at his home. He was 49 years old.
The memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 4th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A calling hour will be held prior to the service from 12:00pm – 1:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Brookside Cemetery.
He was born in Watertown, May 10, 1970 a son to Wayne R. and Carol Goodridge Chouinard, Sr.
Mark enjoyed fishing, wrestling and taking long walks.
He is survived by his mother, Carol Chouinard, Watertown; his siblings, Jeannie Chouinard, Watertown; Pricilla (Scott) Robinson, Adams; Laura Williams, Watertown; Tommy (Linda) Chouinard, Watertown; Donny (Laura) Chouinard, Watertown; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Mark was predeceased by his father, Wayne R. Chouinard, Sr., brother, Wayne, Jr., sister, Connie Williams and his fiancée Penny Towsley.
