Mark Lewis Slate, 70, of Fayetteville NC passed away peacefully after brief struggles with COPD and heart failure on October 28th, 2022. Mark was born March 29th 1952 in Erwin, TN to parents who preceded him in death- John Frederick Slate and Montess Gouge Slate. Mark leaves his son Jeremy Slate (Stacy Slate), grandsons John D. Slate, Charles Slate, William Slate, brothers Frederick Slate (Sharon Slate), John W. Slate (Lisa Slate), niece Gabrielle Slate Livingston (Chuck Livingston), nephew John Slate, and great-nephew Harold Livingston.
Mark had former wives Kathy MacGregor Rummelhart, Brenda Turner Slate, and Krindy Lee Slate. He graduated from Alexandria Bay Central School in 1970 and was a successful high school athlete in both football and wrestling. He was a bass guitar player for upstate NY cover bands including The Third Floor Band, Cheers, and the Heaters. Mark was a successful manager eventually moving to North Carolina, where he loved the weather, the people, and the culture.
He will be missed by many people for his warm laugh, kind heart, and absolute love for animals. There will be no services per Mark’s request but any donations that are desired can be made to your animal sanctuary of choice.
