Mark MacLellan Brown Jr., 52, a loving husband and father, passed away unexpectedly on September 6, 2022, at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.
Mark was born March 16, 1970, in Potsdam, NY, to Mark and Nancy Brown. After graduating from Canton Central School in 1989, he went on to study at Utica College of Syracuse University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Technology and Economic Crime Investigation with a minor in Computer Science in 1992. He was employed in cyber security by AT&T, then Platinum Technology, followed by E-Trade. Most recently, he worked for the Wounded Warrior Project as the Information Technology Operations Director.
Mark was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and camping. He was a member of the NRA. He loved spending time working on cars, starting with his first Camaro when he was a teenager to his son Ian’s car most recently. Mark seemed to have endless knowledge of everything and could fix just about anything. Those who knew and loved him were always grateful for the help he would provide. He also enjoyed reading, gardening, and trying out different recipes. He will be forever missed but not forgotten.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy and son, Ian of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; his parents, Mark Sr. and Nancy Brown of Canton, NY; brother, Robert Brown of Hermitage, PA; sister, Jessica Stumper (Brian) of Corning, NY; brother-in-law, Todd Nelson (Michelle) and sister-in-law, Tammy Taft (Gene).
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project via their online form at: https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Default.aspx?tsid=10043.
Please visit his Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.
