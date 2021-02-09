Mark R. Blackwell, 60, of Sand Road, Adams, NY, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 6, 2021 at his home.
Born on August 14, 1960, in Watertown, son of Earl and Flora (Liptrott) Blackwell Sr., he attended Sackets Harbor Central School.
Following school Mark began a lifelong career as a finish carpenter with the Local Carpenter’s Union until 1990. He retired from Bette & Cring Construction Group in Watertown after many years of service.
Mark was an avid hunter, trapper, fisherman, gardener, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them how to hunt and fish. Mark and his son Jesse with the help of many friends and family built their home which was a lifelong aspiration of Marks. Mark and Jesse spent countless hours working on many projects that brought great joy to him. They spent many hours working in their vegetable garden. It brought Mark immense happiness to provide for his family and friends. He was loved by many for his huge heart and great teaching skills.
Among his survivors are his son, Jesse E. Blackwell and his companion, Lindsey Strickler, of Adams, his daughter, Randi Blackwell and her companion, Anthony Ritacco, of Johnstown; three grandchildren, Morgan Blackwell, Connor and Carter Ritacco; a brother and sister-in-law, Earl (Karen) Blackwell Jr., of Sackets Harbor; a sister, Sue Blackwell, of Dexter, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by two brothers, David and James Blackwell.
Donations may be made to the Smithville Fire Department 13727 County Rt. 63 Adams, NY 13605.
