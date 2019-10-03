Mark S. McNabb, 61, of Williamstown, NY passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. He was born on October 2, 1957 in Syracuse, NY a son of Donald & Patricia Bryant McNabb. Mark was a graduate of Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central Schools where he was active in sports. He enlisted with the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. Mark was a sports enthusiast and could always be seen wearing Syracuse apparel and rooting for the Dallas Cowboys and the NY Yankees. He had a love for dirt car racing and mowing his lawn.
On June 18, 1977, he married the former Bonnie Doria in Williamstown, NY. Mark worked as an insulation contractor for many years with Fleetwood Drywall, Syracuse, NY and had previously worked with Truax & Hovey and R. E. Dietz & Co. Mark was also a High School Football referee for the NYS Association of Certified Football Officials -Syracuse Chapter for over 20 years. He had also served his community by serving as Councilman for the Town of Amboy for the past four years. Mark enjoyed hunting and a good day of watching Netflix. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was a very fun loving man that will be greatly missed.
Surviving are his wife, Bonnie, two daughters, Holly & Ben Humphries, Westdale, NY, Michelle & Morgan Garrett, Pulaski, NY, one son, James McNabb, Williamstown, NY, eight grandchildren, Kennedy Harding, Madison Harding, Jack Harding, Sawyer Garrett, Drew Garrett, Kerigan Trudell, Brice McNabb and Allie McNabb, a sister, Margaret ‘Peg’ Schad and several nieces & nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a step-father, Earl Rotnour and a brother, Donald ‘Duck’ McNabb.
Services will be held 6:00 p.m. Friday from the West Amboy Community Church, 1267 Co. Rt. 26. under the direction of LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, NY. Calling hours will be held at the church from 4-6 p.m. prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to West Amboy Vol. Fire Department or McFee Ambulance. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com
