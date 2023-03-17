Mark Silsby passed away unexpectedly from septic shock at ST. Peters Hospital, Albany on March 5,2023. Mark was born to Frank and Agnes (Whitney) Silsby on may 11, 1959. Raised in the village of Fine, went to Clifton-Fine school. He worked as a mechanic For Marconi Trucking, Drum Ready Mix, and several small trucking businesses. He is survived by his mother Agnes, brothers Charles, Timothy, Michael+wife Renee, Paul+wife Teri, Patrick+wife Mary, sister Laurie+ husband Tim Blais, and mane nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his father Frank and brothers Lonnie and Frank JR. His cremation was done by Capitol District Cremation Services Albany NY. No calling hours or services at this time.
