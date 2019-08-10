CROGHAN, NY/NAPLES, FL — A graveside committal service with military honors for Mark Stephan Grunert, 52, of Naples, FL, who died of complications from heart failure on November 9, 2018, in Naples, will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Stephen’s Cemetery in Croghan with Deacon Thomas Yousey, officiating.
Born June 5, 1966 in Jacksonville, FL, the only son of John L. and Patricia (Nemec) Grunert, he attended elementary school in Sparta, NJ and was graduated from Bethel, CT High School in 1984.
A veteran, Mark enlisted in the US Army in 1987 and served both in the US and Korea until 1988. Following his Army service, he attended California State University where he received water and waste water certifications from the Office of Water Programs of the University.
After his college graduation, he became employed by the US Water Services Corporation in Florida where he worked operating various water plants throughout the state until 2009. At the time of his death, Mark was the Plant Manager in charge of water supply and purification for the City of Naples, Florida, Water Works.
Throughout his life, Mark loved spending his free time biking, riding motorcycles, swimming and gym workouts. His quick wit and ready smile will be dearly missed.
Surviving beside his loving parents of Bethel, CT, are his sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Larry Dunnigan of Newton, CT, his nephew, Ryan Dunnigan, nieces, Kailee and Kendra Dunnigan, all of Newton, CT, and numerous relatives from Pennsylvania and throughout the Croghan, NY area and North Country.
Mark was predeceased by his fiancée, Kelly Bennett, of Naples, FL, who died a year before his death.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, NY.
To view Mark’s online obituary or leave a message of sympathy for his family, please visit www.scanlonfuneral.com
