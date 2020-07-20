A Mass of Christian Burial for Mark T. Boyle will be held on Friday, July 24th at 11:00 am at the Queen of Heaven Church, 8900 NYS RT. 3, Henderson. Committal prayers and burial will follow the service at the St. Cecilia’s Cemetery.
Mr. Boyle passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 6, 2020.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Morrisville College Foundation, PO Box 901, Morrisville, NY, 13408 or to the Henderson Fire Department Ambulance Squad, PO Box 3, Henderson, NY, 13650.
During this time, we ask that you wear a mask at all services, and be aware of social distancing.
Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, NY.
