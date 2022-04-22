CROGHAN/MASSENA, NY ~ Mark Vernon Adams, 75, formerly of Croghan, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Highland Nursing Home in Massena where he had resided since 2015.
Born August 5, 1946, in Lowville, NY, a son of Vernon and Margaret (Smith) Adams, he was a 1964 graduate of Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan.
A Vietnam veteran, he entered the US Army on May 6, 1966 and served with Co C 5th Engr Bn Fifth Army in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on May 2, 1968.
In his younger life he worked for various area farms including the Lewis and Eulene Keefer farm where he also resided for many years. He also worked for several years as a bartender at the Miller House in Croghan.
Survivors include his sister, Monica Twombly, of Croghan, a brother, Paul Adams, of Lowville, and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Veronica Larkin, who died in 2013, and two brothers, John Adams who died in an auto accident in 1990, and Duane Adams, who died in infancy.
His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Scanlon Funeral Home in Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor of St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan.
A calling hour will be held also on Tuesday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Condolence messages may be made online at www.scanlonfuneral.com
