Mark W. Metott, 60, of Camden, NY passed away on February 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Mark was born in Rome, NY on April 22, 1959, a son of Sheldon ‘Jack’ Sr. & Velma Reed Metott. He was a 1977 graduate of South Lewis High School where he was a member of the swim team, Future Farmers of America and a recipient of the Eric Planck Award. While in high school, he also attended BOCES and completed their 2-year agricultural program. On June 12, 1982 in St. Mary’s Church, Constableville, NY, he married Beverly Ward. They moved to Camden from Rome, NY in 1984. Mark worked for the Omega Wire Co. for several years before later working in the shipping/receiving department of White’s Farm Supply, Canastota, NY for 14 years, retiring in 2010.
Surviving are his wife, Beverly, his mother, Velma, Boonville, NY, one daughter, Samantha Metott, currently serving with the U.S. Navy in Virginia, two sons, Mark Jr. and William ‘Will’ Metott, both of Camden, NY, three brothers, Gene Metott, Glenfield, NY, Steve & Lill Metott, and Tom Metott, Constableville, NY, five brothers-in-law, Vincent & Linda Ward, Charles & Cindy Ward, David & Cathy Ward, Bernard & Peggy Ward, and Steve Ward, four sisters-in-law, Mary & Bob Kellog, Berniece & George Kraeger, Barbara & Richard Hayes, Linda & Harold Haig, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews. Besides his father, he was predeceased by a brother, Sheldon Jr.
Funeral services will be held 8:00pm Wednesday from LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, NY. Spring Interment St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Constableville, NY. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm prior to services at the funeral home, 109 Main Street. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Florence Vol. Fire Dept and/or Constableville Vol. Fire Dept or Lewis County Hospice, Lowville, NY and /or Hospice & Palliative Care, New Hartford, NY. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com
