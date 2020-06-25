GOUVERNEUR – Marlene A. Quarry, age 80, of Gouverneur, passed away on June 24, 2020 at her home under the care of her family and hospice.
Private visitation will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Her funeral will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Fullerville Cemetery. Condolences may be made online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Marlene was born in Fowler on February 11, 1940 to the late John H. and Louetta M. (Lacy) Backus. She went to several Gouverneur area schools and graduated from Harrisville High School in 1958. She attended night school to receive a certificate to be a teacher’s aide. She worked as a teacher’s aide at All Saints Academy in Middletown, RI for 7 years before retiring in June of 2005. She had also operated a ceramic shop in Middletown and was very interested in genealogy. Marlene loved to sing with her family and in church and enjoyed reading.
Marlene married Robert N. Quarry, Jr. on September 17, 1960 at the Fullerville Community Church.
In addition to her husband, Robert, Marlene is survived by 6 children, Jan and her husband, Norman Borgeson, Ann Quarry, Loretta Granger, Roland Quarry, Douglas Quarry, and Christopher Quarry and his fiancé, Henry Gerwig, and a sister, Mavis Cole. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Marlene is predeceased by a son, John Quarry, and siblings, Roland Backus, John “Junior” Backus, Douglas Backus, Donald Backus, Elaine Morrissiey, Thelma Chapin, and Madeline Closs.
Donations in memory of Marlene may be made to St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund, PO Box 291, Canton NY 13617.
