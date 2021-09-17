Marlene Capone Miller, 85, of Cortland, NY passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 14, 2021.
Born October 20, 1935, in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Castro) Capone.
Marlene spent her childhood in Watertown and worked for the department of transportation for 17 years. The family moved to Potsdam in 1970 and relocated to the Cortland area in 1978.
Marlene was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cortland and enjoyed making a warm and welcoming home for her husband and children. Her family was her passion and she enjoyed spending time with and caring for her children and grandchildren. In her later years, Marlene was cherished by neighbors as a loving friend whose door was always open.
She is survived by her son, John (Faith) Miller of Cortland, her daughter Kristen (John) Bishop of Homer, her grandchildren Joshua, Justin, Jeremy, Makayla and John Jr. as well as her sister, Marianne Dyer of Watertown and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband, Gerald, she was predeceased by four sisters, Josephine Knapp, Catherine Capone, Marguerite Moran, Elizabeth Hampton, and her brother, Myron Capone.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 18 at 12:30 at St. Mary’s Church in Cortland. A celebration of her life will follow at the family home. Private interment will take place at Saint Mary’s cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude‘s Children’s Hospital or to St. Mary’s Church. Condolences may be made to Marlene‘s guest book at zirbelfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.