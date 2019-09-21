Marlene “Sid” (Scott) McGlocklin, 61, of Gulport, FL and formerly of Morristown, NY, passed away on June 13, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 28, 2019 at 3 PM at Turner’s Inn in Morristown.
Marlene was born on October 3rd, 1957 to Arthur and Bernice “Sue” Scott. She graduated in 1975 from Morristown Central School and moved to FL where she lived out the remainder of her life. She worked for many years in Food Service for the VA Hospital and recently retired after a long career.
Marlene is survived by her son, Jesse James McGlocklin, of Gulfport, FL. She is also survived by brothers Wayne (Anita) Scott and Gary (Nicky) Scott, both of Heuvelton, as well as nephews Jason, Tyler, Shawn and Steven Scott and nieces Amy Chisholm, Michelle Charlebois, Erica Scott, and Sandra Scott and several grand nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents Arthur and Bernice Scott and brother Roger Scott.
Friends and family of Marlene are invited to a Celebration of Life at Turner Inn on Saturday, September 28th, at 3 PM.
