Marlin J. Nohle, 74, co-owner of M.J. Nohle Associates, Adams, passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 6th, 2020 at his office after being stricken ill.
Among his survivors are his wife and business partner, Barbara Nohle, a son William Nohle and a daughter Dawn.Nohle.
Calling hours are set for Friday, January 10th from 4 pm - 8 pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. The funeral will be Saturday at a place and time to be announced.
A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
