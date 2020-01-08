Marlin James Nohle, 74, Belleville, passed away January 6th, 2020 after being stricken ill at his office.
The funeral will be 11 am Saturday, January 11th at the Belleville United Methodist Church. All Family, Friends, and Associates are welcome to attend. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will follow at the Belleville Volunteer Fire Hall. Calling hours are Friday, January 10th from 4 pm – 8 pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Spring burial will be in the Woodside Cemetery, Belleville.
Marlin was born in Watertown, July 12th, 1945, a son to James and Sara Butts Nohle. He was a 1963 graduate of Union Academy Belleville. He later graduated with an AAS degree from Morrisville in 1965 and a Bachelor’s degree from Cornell in 1967. He married Barbara James December 16th, 1967. Marlin returned to Cornell, receiving his Master’s degree in Agricultural Education in 1968.
Marlin taught Ag Ed at George Junior Republic School in Dryden, NY. He later moved back to Belleville to own and operate a dairy farm at his present address in Bellville. He retired from farming in 1985, entering the real estate appraisal professions specializing in agriculture real estate and appraisal work. He was a licensed NYS real estate broker operating M.J. Nohle Associates with his wife BarbaraAnn
Marlin was a 30 year member of the South Jeff Lions Club. He was Past District Governor of NY and Bermuda Lions 20W. He was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Award for Lions leadership, and a board member of the Gift of Sight Lions program at Albany Medical Center. The Nohle family has had a generational affiliation with the Belleville United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years BarbaraAnn; a daughter Dawn Marie Nohle, Haskins, OH; a son and daughter-in-law, William Marlin and Heidi Elizabeth Nohle, Winchester, VA; two grandchildren Brooke Elizabeth and Emily Grace Nohle; his sister and brother-in-law, Eilene and Stanley Shelmidine, Lorraine. A sister Carolyn Nohle died August 31st, 1969.
Memorial contributions may be made to the South Jefferson Lions Club, c/o Elizabeth Walker, 66 Church St., Adams, NY 13605.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
