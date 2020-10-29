Marlyn A. Hastings, age 85 of Redfield, NY formerly of Mt. Iby, NY passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Melvin Hastings, Sr.; parents, Joseph and Lillyan Frisino of Monsey, NY; her siblings, Joseph A. R. Frisino, Nina (Frisino) Bender; and nieces, Donna (Frisino) Jackson and Donna (Hastings) Lewis.
Marlyn is survived by her loving children, Marlene Hastings Bright of Redfield, NY, Melvin (Traci) Hastings, JR. of Arizona and Dawn Hastings of Redfield, NY; grandchildren, Jerry Bright, JR. and Joseph Bright both of Pulaski, NY; several nieces and nephews;
Marlyn was a 1953 graduate of Spring Valley High School. She worked several years as a machine operator for Avon in Suffern then retired from East Ramapo Central School District after many years where she held many different titles such as, head cook, warehouse supervisor for school lunch and finally as a courier for the entire district. She enjoyed teaching seniors ceramics and also how to bowl through Rockland Community College. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of Marlyn’s life will be held at a date and time to be announced. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.newcomersyracuse.com.
