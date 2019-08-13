Marquise P. Disotell, age 7, of Potsdam, NY passed away suddenly on August 8th in the town of Potsdam in a tragic ATV accident. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14th at 11am at the Garner Funeral Service with Rev. Bud Leach celebrant. Burial will follow the service at the Pleasant Mound Cemetery in Colton, NY. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, August 13th from 3-7pm.
Marquise is survived by his father Joseph Disotell; mother Megan Hogle; maternal grandparent Damita Hogle and her companion Leo Sawyer; maternal grandparent Jeffrey and Deidra Hogle; maternal grandparent Debbie Peck; paternal grandparents Scott Pool and Betty Krenzer; sister Kimonni Blackmon; brothers Mekhi Peck, Dejuan Disotell, Jeremy Disotell, Maddox Disotell and Tyrese Disotell and his 2 aunts Heidi Hogle and Jessie Disotell.
Marquise was born in Newark, NY on September 19, 2011. He was currently a student of Potsdam Central School and was set to begin the year in the third grade. He was very proud of his new bicycle and his Bae blades. He enjoyed playing T-ball, swimming in the family pool with his brothers and playing with his dogs. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.