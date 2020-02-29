Waddington: Marsha A. Dalton, Age 69, of County Route 44, Waddington, NY passed away surrounded by her loving family at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Calling hours for Marsha will be held at the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington starting on Tuesday March, 3, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and will be continued on Wednesday afternoon from 1:00 P.M. until the time of funeral services at Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington at 3:00 P.M. March 4, 2020. A graveside service will be held in Brookside Cemetery, Waddington in the spring at the convenience of the family.
Marsha was born in Massena, NY on December 10, 1950 to the late Walter and Hope (Seaver) Holcomb. She attended Massena Central Schools and graduated in 1969. She was married to the love of her life William R. Dalton, Sr. on October 4, 1969 in Waddington at St. Mary’s Church with late Msgr. George N. Whittaker officiating. As they began their family, Marsha was a big help with the family farm machinery business often correcting the help on the assembly of the hay wagons and things. She worked tirelessly on the family farm in addition to raising six children of her own with always a few extra neighborhood kids. She later went to work with the Madrid-Waddington School District in the cafeteria until her retirement. She was quick to hand out a homemade cookie or doughnut to anyone. Marsha also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their many extracurricular activities. She enjoyed traveling and bowled in the women’s league for many years.
Marsha is survived by her loving husband of nearly 51 years, William “Bill” R. Dalton, Sr. and their six children. Candace Dalton of Potsdam, NY, Nancy and Stanley Francis of Colton, NY, Melissa and Leon Dishaw of Helena, NY, Susan and Les Pribble and Karen and Thomas Coughlin both of Clayton, NC and William R. Dalton, Jr. and Jamie Dalton of Waddington, NY. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren to cherish her memory; Kayla O’Brien, Dalton and Cody Francis, Danica, Wylee and Jayse Dishaw, Silas Pribble, Chandler and Chase Coughlin, Annabella and Hunter Dalton along with a sister, Carole Dykes of Waddington. Marsha was predeceased by her brother John Holcomb in infancy and a grandson Jay Dishaw. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask to acknowledge the American Cancer Society; 6725 Lyons St, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
Friends and family are welcome to share memories of Marsha and condolences, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.