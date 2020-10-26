Canton— Marsha Ann Streeter, 67, of West Street, Canton died peacefully after a valiant battle with cancer on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home while in the company of her loving family. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 30 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. Please observe social distancing and wear a mask. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund or to the Head Start Program in Canton. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
