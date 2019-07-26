Funeral services for Martha Davis, age 90, of Caroline St., will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Frary Funeral Home from 2:00PM to 5:00PM. Mrs. Davis passed away on July 25, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her four sons, Stephen Davis and his companion Maureen of Ogdensburg, Michael Davis of Ogdensburg, Mark Davis and his wife Shelly of Ogdensburg, and Andrew Davis and his companion Linda of Corning; eight grandchildren, Kelly Davis, Desiree Davis, Rebecca Verillo, Kathryn Davis, Elizabeth Davis-Haight, MaryBeth Davis, Andrew Davis and Christopher Davis; four great grandchildren, Nicholas Romano, Amanda Lefler and Tailan Carerun, and Mia Wolfe; 2 great great Grandchildren and one on the way; and one special niece Susan Burke. She was predeceased by her husband R. Wayne Davis and a son, Kevin, her two brothers Leo and Robert Luksich, a sister Marie Burke, and a cousin Elsa Luksich.
Mrs. Davis was born on July 14, 1929 in Ogdensburg, NY, the Daughter of Capt. Leo H. Luksich and Mable A. (Green) Luksich. She attended St. Mary’s Academy where she graduated in 1947 then went on to graduate from Wallace Business School in 1948. She married R. Wayne Davis on April 18, 1949 at St. Mary’s Church with Rev. John Ryan officiating. Mrs. Davis held secretarial positions at North Country Catholic Newspaper and St. Lawrence County Manpower Program. She also served as Parish Secretary at St. Mary’s Cathedral Rectory.
Mrs. Davis enjoyed traveling, reading, family genealogy, and needlework. For several years, she and her husband spent the winters in Florida. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul and St. Mary’s Cathedral Alter Society.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to St. Vincent de Paul, 214 Morris St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or the charity of one’s choice
