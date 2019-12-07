Martha E. Hayes, age 70, of Potsdam, NY passed away at the United Helpers Riverledge Nursing Home in Ogdensburg, NY on December 6th. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Home on Thursday, December 12th from 4-7 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be held the following day at St. Mary’s Church at 11 am in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Donald Manfred celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the Smith Family Scholarship in care of the Sandstoner Foundation, PO Box 264, Potsdam, NY 13676. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be sent @www.garnerfh.com. Martha is survived by her brothers Dan (Ellen) Hayes and Jeremiah (Eileen) Hayes; 9 nieces and nephews, two aunts, great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Martha was born on July 4, 1949 in Potsdam, NY to the late William Bernard and Grace Smith Hayes. She was a 1968 graduate of Potsdam Central School, a graduate of Canton College of Technology and a graduate of the Massena School of Business. She worked for years as a book keeper for Scanlon’s Auto Parts in Potsdam, NY until her retirement in March of 2005. She was a member and was very active in the St. Mary’s Parish.
