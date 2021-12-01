Martha Elizabeth Coyer, 86 formerly of Orwell, passed away Sunday November28, 2021 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.
Martha was born August 12, 1935 in Orwell, NY to Otto and Francis (Delauney) Hauer. She was a graduate of APW School and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in nursing. She had worked for Oswego Hospital. She married Elmer K Coyer.
Martha was a member of Pine Meadows Wesleyan Church and Pilgrim Holiness Church in Pierrepont Manor. She was an avid seamstress, quilter, crafter, gardener, loved antiques and playing piano and organ at her church.
Surviving is her children; Rhonda Coyer Peterson, Susan Coyer (Jim Power), grandchildren; Jeffery (Lisa) Peterson, Shelley LaMacchia, Tricia (Ken) Scott, Tim Coyer, Michael Peterson (Jessie Rubato), Heather (Joshua) Ratliff, a niece Marilyn Hauer, several great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
She was predeceased by her husband Elmer, son Timothy Coyer and grand daughter Nicole Coyer.
There will be a Calling Hour Thursday December 2, 2021 at Pine Meadows Wesleyan Church from 1-2pm with the Funeral to follow at 2pm at the church. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Orwell, NY.
Donations may be made in her honor to Pine Meadows Wesleyan Church.
