Martha M. Martinchek (nee, Preputnik), 82, of Dexter, passed away September 3, 2019 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Mrs. Martinchek was born January 7, 1937, in Freeland, PA, daughter of the late Frank and Anna Preputnik. She graduated from Freeland High School, and later attended Pennsylvania State University’s campus in Hazleton, PA. On May 7, 1960, she married Thomas E. Martinchek at St. Patrick’s Church in White Haven, PA.
Mrs. Martinchek was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society for many years. She was an advocate for the disabled and volunteered for and served on the board of directors of the ARC (now known as the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center) in Watertown. Mrs. Martinchek loved gardening and bird watching.
She is survived by four sons, Thomas G., Tampa, FL, Mark (Sally), Canton, NY, David A., Rochester, MI, John M., Canton, NY, a daughter, Karen A. Martinchek, Joppa, MD, two grandchildren, Kyle Martinchek, Cincinnati, OH and Lauren Martinchek, Canton, NY, and a sister, Verna Karnosky. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas E. Martinchek, her brothers, Michael, Frank, and George, and sisters Anna, Mary, and Helen.
A funeral mass will be held Monday, September 9th, at 11 am at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. with Reverend Michael Gaffney officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Drums, PA at 2 pm on Tuesday, September 10th. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073, or to The Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
