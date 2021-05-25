Martha M. “Marty” Jones passed away Sunday, January 10th at the Hospice House of Jefferson County. She was 71 years old.
A graveside service will be held in the Brookside Cemetery on Friday, May 28th at 1:00 pm with The Reverend Elizabeth “Libby” Moses officiating.
Born August 30, 1949 the daughter to Wallace and Grace Jones. Marty graduated from Watertown High School in 1968, following graduation she enrolled at Jefferson Community College, graduating in 1970 earning her degree in Secretarial Science.
Marty worked for United Way and for several years at the Agricultural Insurance Company in Watertown.
She was a volunteer at the Samaritan Medical Center for several years at the information desk, a Girl Scout Counselor, attended Sunday School Youth Group and a member of the Stone Presbyterian Church where she had many friends.
Marty always enjoyed helping others, spending quality time with her friend Shirley, family reunions, collecting cookbooks, owls and bears. She loved to walk and enjoyed stopping by the woods on snowy evenings.
She is survived by her cousins Dr. Susan Fipps-Yonas, Nancy Byrne, several friends, Kathie Strader, Jane Tabolt, Jill Johnson, Cathy and Bob Cuthbertson, Lorraine Revell, Pastor Libby Moses and all of her new friends at Samaritan Summit Village.
She had a nickname for her arm, “Izzy” and her chair was nicknamed “Archie”
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Cancer Society, Muscular Dystrophy Association or to Stone Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
