Martha Patell Blount, 71, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Born October 6, 1951, in Syracuse, NY, she graduated from Bishop Ludden High School. Martha received her Bachelor of Science in nursing at SUNY Plattsburgh and then her master’s degree in nursing at the University of Rochester. Martha practiced nursing throughout her career in both the public and private sectors. She held positions at House of the Good Samaritan - Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY, Oswego County Health Department, and Fulton City High School.
Martha was predeceased by her father, Michael Patell; mother, Marjorie Patell; nephew, James Patell; nephew, Nicholas Patell; and father-in-law, George Blount. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, H. Peter Blount; children, Matthew Blount, Michael (Noelle) Blount, Thomas (Kirsten) Blount, and Gabrielle (Adam) Holynski; grandchildren; Raegan and McKenna Blount, Paul, George, and Alex Blount, and Peter Holynski; siblings, James (Colleen) Patell, Thomas (Mary) Patell, Michael (Paula) Patell, and Patrick (Christine) Patell. Her family surrounded her with constant care and love throughout her final days.
Above all, Martha was a loving grandmother (Grammie), mother, and wife. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren on the beach at her home on Lake Ontario. Shopping, baking, and golfing were other activities that she enjoyed with her friends, children, and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by those close to her and others who knew her.
Graveside services and a celebration of life will be held later this year. In honor of Martha, she has requested that donations be made to the Make Sense Shop in Pulaski, NY, which her family has benefited from and been involved with for many years, and to Christ Our Light Catholic Church of Pulaski, NY, where Martha was a longtime parishioner.
Mom, we miss you so much and you will always be with us. Love you more. -Dad, Matt, Mike, Tom, and Gabe.
