Canton - Martin E. Lyon, 75, of Lincoln Street, Canton died at his home while under the loving care of his family and Hospice & Palliative Care.
Among his survivors are his wife Chris and sons, Mark and Jason.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 23 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home.
Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 24 at 11:00 AM in First Presbyterian Church of Canton with Rev. Michael P. Catanzaro officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or to First Presbyterian Church of Canton, 17 Park Street, Canton, NY 13617.
An obituary will appear closer to the service date.
