The memorial service for Martin G. Fitchette of 32638 Wilder Road LaFargeville, NY will be December 30th at 6:00pm at T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton, NY. There will be calling hours prior to the memorial service from 4:00pm-6:00pm. Mr. Fitchette will be buried in the spring in Omar Cemetery with his wife Judy. Marty passed away peacefully on Christmas Day at the Hospicare and Palliative Care Facility in Ithaca, NY where he was a resident for a short time.
Marty was born in Watertown, NY on October 13, 1950 the son of Marquis and Esther (Rice) Fitchette. Marty graduated from Alexandria Bay Central School in 1970 where he was known as the “Animal” on his wrestling team. He joined the Army and was stationed in Germany as a Machinist from 1970-73 and was honorably discharged. Marty married his soul mate Judy Walts on July 18, 1976 in Theresa, NY. They purchased a home in LaFargeville, NY and started a family. Marty worked as a machinist for 15 years at Bomax and 16 years at FisherCast in Watertown, NY and later retired from the maintenance department at Hood (formerly Crowley’s) in LaFargeville, NY. Marty thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors and spent every fall deer hunting and trout fishing in the Adirondacks near Streeter Lake. If Marty and Judy weren’t camping on the St. Lawrence River with their family and friends, you could catch them every year in Myrtle Beach where they met up with their Boldt Castle friends. He was very proud of his grandchildren and loved being with them, teaching them how to fish and go camping as well as enjoying the outdoors together.
Surviving are his son Eric (Ellen) Fitchette of Virgil, NY and daughter Kerri (Michael) Perkins of Clayton, NC. His brother Terry Fitchette of LaFargeville, NY, his sister Monica (Mark) Schroeder of Katy, Texas, and his brothers Dale Fitchette of Vashon Island, Washington, Kim (Kimberly) Fitchette of LaFargeville, NY, Jeffrey (Barbara) Fitchette of Watertown, NY, and Charles (Sylvia) Fitchette of LaFargeville, NY. Marty is also survived by his grandchildren Hailey, Tyler, Persephone, Emma and Grace whom he enjoyed spending quality time with even during his final days.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Martin Fitchette to Hospicare & Palliative Care Services, 172 East King Road Ithaca, NY 14850.
