Martin Germonto, 79, of Holiday Florida, passed away on Tuesday January 5, 2021, at home in San Diego with his family.
Martin is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sylvia and daughter Casie (Joel) Martinez, son Christopher Germonto, step daughters Denise (Darryl) Hazlitt and Christine (Josh) Clyde and Stepson Eric (Yolanda) Lipsett his grandchildren James, Analy, Hailey and Jake as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Sister Elouise (Orville) Eckler, brother Richard (Ann) Fioretto. Predeceased by Patti (Hop) Hopkins, Larry (Katie) Fioretto and Joe (Kathy) Germonto.
Martin served over 20 years in the US Navy and received a citation in 1975 for his performance of duty during operation Frequent Wind. He drove trucks for another 20 and plowed the streets of Watertown, NY in winter. He enjoyed playing golf with his brother Joe (pre-deceased 2017), watching NASCAR, cheering on the Chargers and watching Top Gun, often reciting the lines before they were uttered. He was a devoted father, husband and brother. Martin was a stoic gentleman with a big heart.
A special thanks to Gulfside Hospice in Florida and Sharp Hospice in San Diego. Very special people who made it possible for his daughters and sons to give him the trip of a lifetime and relocate to San Diego in a few days time.
Martin will be buried at sea.
