Martin Hanley

On Sunday, August 18, 2019, Martin Lee Hanley, loving husband and father of six, passed away at home at the age of 61.
Martin was born on October 8, 1957 in Potsdam, NY, to John Hanley from Nichoville, NY, and Mabel Meacham from Helena, NY, now deceased. His paternal grandparents were William and Josephine Fisk and his maternal grandparents were Burton Meachum and Helen Dishsaw. Martin had two older siblings. His brother was John Allen Hanley, born 1953 and died December of 1963, and his sister, Rose Marie Morris, lives in Springfield, Illinois.
Martin resided in Dickinson Center, NY, with his wife, Josephine Hanley. Martin received his Bachelor of Arts Degree and his Master of Science Degree in Teaching from SUNY Potsdam. Martin retired from Bare Hill Correctional Facility, where he worked as a teacher. He also worked as a teacher at Malone BOCES for three years. Martin worked as a farmer and logger for 25 years.
Martin enjoyed photography, playing guitar and keeping up the family property. Martin was also an avid runner.
Martin is survived by his wife, Josephine; his six children, Desiree, Ashley, John, Lance, Meagan and Alysha; and his five grandchildren. Martin had three children from a previous marriage and three stepchildren from his marriage to Josephine. Desiree Hanley resides in Massena, NY. John Hanley resides in Massena, NY with his spouse, Jessie, and their children, Ashton and Emma. Meagan Hanley resides with her husband, Kerly Urbano, in Quaker Hill,CT. Ashley Diaz resides in Pinehurst, NC, with her husband, Raul Diaz, and their children, Julianna and Madilynn. Lance Brown resides in Los Angeles, CA, with his wife, Andrea, and their daughter, Kate. Alysha Brown and her significant other, Jake Cuthbertson, reside in Seattle, Washington.
There will be a celebration of Martin’s life on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Sergis restaurant in Potsdam, NY, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home, where memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.
