Martin Jean Reese Jr.

TALCVILLE — Martin “Marty” Jean Reese Jr., age 57, of Talcville, NY passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
There will be calling hours for Marty from 11:00-1:00 on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Edwards United Methodist Church. His funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Edward Law officiating. There will be a celebration of life to follow at the Edward’s Fire Hall, where there will be a potluck meal for all to share. Please bring a dish to pass. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Marty was born on July 22, 1962 in Canon City, CO to the late Martin J. and Frances I. (Roe) Reese Sr. Marty was raised by his step father, the late Raymond Taylor, since he was 6 years old. He attended Gouverneur Central School. On August 19, 1980, he married Diane Facey in Richville by the Justice of Peace, Norbie Hall.
Marty worked at Jim’s Auto for 32 years as the autobody repairman. Prior to working at Jim’s, he worked at Bellinger’s Roofing and Snowball Tree Farm. He enjoyed gardening, bowling, reading, cooking and baking, carpentry crafting, bird watching, being outdoors and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Diane; a son, Martin J. Reese III; five daughters and their spouses, Rebecca and Lonnie Blackmer, Rachael and Aaron Towne, Regina and Kale Panetti, Raven Reese and Jasamin and Ryan Kirk; twelve grandchildren, Logan, Cole, Mavarick, Travin, Cooper, Kamille, Riley, Vincent, Jackson, Adeline, Lucius and Charlotte; three sisters, Gladys Reese, Linda Housh and Elva Mackvay; step siblings, Ronnie Taylor, Ray Taylor, Arthur Taylor, Mary Simmons, Janet Facey and Norma Taylor.
Marty is predeceased by seven step siblings, Arnold Taylor, Leslie Taylor, Wayne Taylor, Leeland Taylor, Theron “Sonny” Bice, Vanita Pierce and Rose Prashaw.
Marty has left behind a legacy of love.
