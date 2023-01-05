Massena: Martin R. Eagles, 87, of State Highway 131, passed away on January 2, 2022 at Massena Hospital.
Martin was born November 26, 1935 in Potsdam, NY, the son of the late Ross and Elsie (Martin) Eagles. He attended Massena High School and later joined the United States Army where he served for two years. Upon returning, Marty worked at Reynolds Metals for 32 years and married Judith Fregoe on January 7, 1961 at Massena First United Methodist Church.
Marty enjoyed being outdoors, playing golf and spending time with his chocolate lab, Dockers.
Martin is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judith; his two children, Mark (Elizabeth) Eagles of Hollywood, MD and Lori Snyder of Massena; three grandchildren, Ross Eagles, Tiffany Bowie and Zachary Snyder.
He is predeceased by his sister, Eilagene LaPointe.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Louisville Community Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Martin’s memory may be made to the Potsdam Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com
