NORFOLK – A Celebration of Life gathering for Martin R. “Marty” Berger, 48, a resident of 7 East View Heights, Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 12 noon at the Gandy Dancers Rest in Norwood. Marty passed away on June 2, 2022 with his family at his side. Marty is survived by his wife, Nancy, Norfolk; his daughters, Emiley Berger and Daniel Stone, Colton; Erica Berger and Tristen Harvey, Louisville; his five grandchildren, Blakley, Isla, Weston, Nolan and Kyra; his mother, Debbie Berger and her companion Bruce Eastwood, Hannawa Falls; his twin brother, Matthew and Tracey Berger, Hannawa Falls and his two sisters, Julie and Daniel Bice, Norfolk and Jill Allen and James Duvall, Madrid as well as his nieces and nephews. Marty was pre-deceased by his father, Robert “Bob” Berger.
Born in Potsdam, NY on June 1, 1974 to Robert “Bob” and Deborah Berger, Marty graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Class of 1992. Marty worked as an electrician for the Local 910 Electricians Union, working for S & L Electric, ALCOA and the Potsdam Paper Mill. Marty was a member of Local 910, the Moose Lodge and the AMVETS. He enjoyed hunting and being outdoors, but most of all he loved boating on the lake with his family and grandchildren. Memorial donations in Marty’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Martin R. “Marty” Berger.
