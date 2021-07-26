Martin Seaver Manley of Norfolk passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the age of 79. He died at his home under the care of hospice and his family.
Martin was pre-deceased by his parents and his brother Steve Manley. He is survived by his wife Sarah Manley; son Todd and his wife Colleen; Barbara Bond and husband Richard; grandchildren Dean Manley, Leah Manley, Kyle Bond, Garrett Bond, a sister, Marcia Everett, and a brother, Brian Manley.
Martin was born in Potsdam, NY on February 18, 1944, to Lorna and Pete Manley. He attended Potsdam HS and was well known for his athletic ability, especially in hockey, football and baseball. Martin was a member of the Army Reserves and worked as a barber while he attended SUNY Potsdam for his undergrad and Masters degrees. In 1973 he received his Administrative Certification from St. Lawrence University. He taught school until he became an administrator in 1973.
He was known for a variety of roles. Being a “Papa” was his favorite. The grandkids called him “tricky papa” because he was magical in their eyes. Some fond memories of Papa include watching him talk with his hands while making sound effects, trying to take a fish off the hook (he didn’t like to get his hands dirty), the fantastic and embellished stories he told and funny sayings he used, his impeccable wardrobe including fancy sport coats, jogging outfits and sweater vests (we could never get him to wear anything but loafers in the ice rink!), building projects on the workbench, making “experiments”, decorating for EVERY holiday, summer trips with the grandchildren, berry picking at Crooked Pond in the golf cart, and he was everyone’s favorite dance partner. He could not have been more proud of his grandchildren – they meant everything to him.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Thoughts, prayers, memories and condolences can be shared @garnerfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.