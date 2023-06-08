Martin William Maurer was born in Watertown on June 20, 1932, son of Martin and Maria Maurer, German-speaking immigrants from Central Europe. Despite speaking only German in the first few years of his life, he was active in the Watertown YMCA leadership program and graduated in January 1950 from Watertown High School where he starred on the varsity football, basketball and track teams. He went on to Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where he graduated in 1954, with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. At Lehigh, he was a cadet in the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, a power fullback on the football team and a pole vaulter on the track-and-field squad. In his senior year, he had a 66-yard touchdown run against Carnegie-Mellon University, which he said was the longest run from scrimmage that season. He particularly enjoyed beating arch-rival Lafayette College. He received a Master of Science degree in engineering administration from Syracuse University in 1970. Six months after graduating from Lehigh, the Army called him to active duty and sent him to the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland for ordnance training. He was then sent to Alaska which, at the time, was considered overseas duty. Stationed at Fort Richardson near Anchorage, he was assigned to a team whose duties included inspecting radar sites and training and inspecting native Alaskan Reserve units to make sure they were prepared in case of Communist attack. He recalls flying into distant native villages and taking dogsled taxis to conduct his training and inspections. He received a certificate for a winter survival training during which the temperature dropped to minus 36. He remained on active duty in 1955 and 1956, and then was placed on Reserve status for six more years, ultimately being discharged as first lieutenant. After his active duty, Marty worked for General Electric Corp. as a manufacturing engineer for 38 years, which took him to several Massachusetts cities, Cleveland, Ohio and ultimately to Syracuse where he settled down in Baldwinsville to raise a family. He retired from GE in 1992. Before moving to Alaska in 1955, Marty married Henderson native Florence Antoinette “Ann” Montague. She also was a June 1950 graduate of Watertown High School and a 1954 graduate of Syracuse University with a degree in Nursing. She was a cheerleader and sat behind Marty in homeroom in Watertown HS, but they didn’t begin dating until they were set up on a blind date while in college. Marty and Ann renovated her family cottage on Reed Canal Road in Henderson Harbor in 2000 using a design created by Marty himself and made it their retirement home. Marty leaves behind Ann, his beloved wife of 67 years, four children: Claudia Maurer (John Culkin), Amanda Mrowka (John), Thomas Maurer and Rebecca Maurer; seven grandchildren: Samuel Mrowka (Amy), Marla Mrowka (Luis Pujol Salazar), Emma Mrowka, Alexandra Durham (Kyle), Zachary Mooney (Elizabeth), Benjamin Maurer, Megan Maurer and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his younger brother Robert. He was predeceased by sisters Rose Maurer, Katherine Maurer and Marie Maurer. Marty was a member of the Henderson Historical Society and served on the Henderson United Methodist Church Council. He was instrumental in the creation of the Parker-Stevens Boat Annex of the Historical Society. He was a very active member of the Henderson Harbor Yacht Club. He regularly sailed in Lightning Boat races, crewing for skipper Ann and they were still speaking to each other after many a dicey experience out on the water. He will be remembered as a generous, kind and gentle man who saw the good in everyone. He had a positive outlook on life. Above all things, he loved sitting on the deck of his home on Henderson Harbor in his retirement years, surrounded by his family. In lieu of flowers or other tokens of respect and sympathy, the family requests that a donation be made in memory of Martin Maurer to the Henderson Rescue Squad. Online condolence may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
Martin William Maurer
June 20, 1932 -
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.