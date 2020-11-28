NORWOOD—There will be no services at this time for 68 year old Marvin A. “Mo-Jo” Jones, a resident of Norwood who passed away on Thanksgiving morning at the CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh, NY. Mo-Jo is survived by a son, Nathanial; his daughter Melissa; a brother Cyrus and Rene Jones, Norfolk and two sisters, Katheryn McGregor, Mississippi and Edria and Tim Shantie, North Carolina as well as several nieces, nephews and many friends. He was pre-deceased by his parents, a brother John Jones and a sister, Victoria LaComb.
Born in Massena, NY on January 20, 1952 to the late Edgar “Eddie” and Ianthia Monroe Jones, Marvin graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and was an avid sports player. He was a standout goalie for NNCS and also a standout catcher for the softball team “The Bench” whom he helped his team to be the first team to qualify to play in Nationals from this area. He was an avid baseball, softball and Yankee fan. Marvin was a self-employed carpenter and handyman, working and helping many people out in town. He was also employed with Fiacco and Riley Construction at one time. Marvin was a past member of the Norwood Volunteer Fire Department and participated on the Norwood Firematic Race Team for many years. Marvin always said he was here for a good time, not a long time, so have a toast in honor of Mo-Jo. Memorial donations in Mo-Jo’s memory can be made the Norwood Fire Department and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Marvin A. “Mo-Jo” Jones.
