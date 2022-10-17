Gouverneur - Mary A. Byerly, 70, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital where she had been a patient since August 16.
A celebration of life to honor Mary will be held on Tuesday, October 18th starting at 4:00 pm at the Theresa Fire Hall. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Mary was born on January 12, 1952 in Gouverneur, the daughter of Herschel and Inze (Butler) Hicks.
She had worked at Rochester Industrial Control, Grossman Seed, and Harris Seed Company before retiring on September 1, 2001 and returning to the Oxbow and Gouverneur area.
Mary enjoyed gardening, butterflies, wolves, playing cards, pool, collectibles, and time spent with her family. She also enjoyed the food, conversation, and friends at her favorite stops the Donut Shop and Silver Leaf Diner. Mary had been a member of the American Legion Post -65 in Gouverneur.
She is survived by her siblings Mrs. (Donald) Leona Kelsey, Mrs. (George “Bill”) Linda Wallace, Carlton “Butch” Dunn, Margaret Shampine, Carolyn Moore, and Barbara Youngs, several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mary is predeceased by her parents and a brother Perley Dunn.
