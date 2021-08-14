Mary A Garifo passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, August 11 from complications of Alzheimer’s.
She was born January 26,1941 in Watertown, NY. She spent her formative years on the family farm with her parents and six siblings in Mannsville, NY. She graduated with the Mannsville High School class of 1958 where she excelled at sports and was a Badminton champion.
As a young woman, Mary worked for Catholic Charities in Watertown, NY. While working for Catholic Charities, she was introduced to and married the love of her life, Francis (Chick) Garifo of Watertown. They were happily married for over 60 years.
She went on to raise her children and worked for several Doctors as the receptionist and office manger in Hornell, Syracuse and Auburn NY.
The family moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1979 where she continued her work in Doctors offices until 1986 when she transitioned to managing the office affairs for her husband, Chick, who worked as a sales representative for Karsten Manufacturing, the maker of Ping Golf equipment.
Together, Mary and her husband managed two households in Phoenix and NY State while transitioning between the two homes seasonally until her husband retired in 2000 when they maintained a permanent residence in Phoenix.
Very active in the golfing community of both Ahwatukee and Sun Lakes, Mary excelled at golf and won several championships in both golf communities.
Mary loved to travel with her husband and family and took several cruises enjoying the Caribbean, Panama Canal and Alaska. She also enjoyed music and the arts and attended many broadway shows and live performances.
Later in retirement, they transitioned to live on the big island of Hawaii where they both spent their final years together.
In her last few months of life, her husband pre-deceased her by just under 4 months and she returned to live in Phoenix where she was cared for by her daughter and a host of family and friends.
She is survived by her children Roxanne (Garifo and wife Dianne Tell), Gregory (Garifo and husband Gregory Grantham) both of Phoenix and her youngest daughter Paula (and husband Bryan Knight) who recently moved to South Carolina.
Her surviving siblings are Eileen (Ramsdell) of Rochester, NY, Elizabeth (Renzi) of Carthage, NY and Catharine (Shaughnessy) of Tully, NY. Also surviving are triplet grandchildren, the girls of eldest daughter Roxanne; Charlene (Curiale), Stephanie (husband, Jeff Zemla), and Regina (Curiale). Also surviving are 2 great grandchildren; Regina’s son Rawley (Smith) and Stephanie’s daughter, Natalie (Zemla).
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3550 E. Knox Rd. in Ahwatukee at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 21. The interment of both Chick and Mary will follow at Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetary, 10940 Chandler Heights Rd. in Chandler, AZ. A celebration of life will immediately follow interment. Condolences can be sent to Roxanne Garifo at 4827 E. Mohave St. Phoenix, AZ 85044.
