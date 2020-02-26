Mary A. Sherman, age 95 of Star Lake, NY passed away on February 23, 2020 at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY. Friends may call at the Knapps Station Community Church, 3035 CR 47, Norwood, NY on Thursday, February 27, from 10am until noon. Funeral service will follow at noon with Rev. Lee Sweeney officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Fairview Cemetery in Parishville, NY. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Knapps Station Community Church Memorial Fund.
Mary was born August 8, 1924 to the late George W. and Lillian (Brown) Sherman in Norwood, NY. She is survived by her brother James (Bernadette) Sherman and a sister-in-law Edith Sherman, and many nieces, nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers William (Eva), Charles (Alice), Edward, and her sisters Mildred (James) Powell, Dorothy (Roy) Lamb, and Eleanor (Gus) Zabrisky.
She started her education in Norwood, then graduated from Potsdam Normal School (now SUNY Potsdam) completing her bachelors and Masters degrees. She taught first grade at Clifton-Fine Central School for 38 years. She was also very active in her community. She was current Vice President of Clifton Fine Hospital Auxiliary. For many years she helped Clifton-Fine high school students by managing and awarding scholarships from the Helena Jarvis Scholarship Fund. She was a life member of Clifton
Fine Seniors, always ready to sell tickets or donate to fundraisers.
She was also a member of Fine Home Bureau, Birthday Club, and Clifton Fine Retired Teachers. She was a member of Norwood Free Methodist Church, attending faithfully for many years as long as her health permitted. She attended Oswegatchie First Baptist Church. She enjoyed attending Knapps Station Community Church when she visited her brother Jim and his wife Bernie. She loved to shop, remembering each family member with a birthday card, gift and especially a Christmas gift.
She enjoyed sharing her home on Star Lake with family and friends. We can all remember get-togethers, her “Boat House” and rides on her raft around Star Lake.
We’ll miss you Mary!!!
